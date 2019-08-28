LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $629,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,933. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

