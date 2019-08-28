M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,036,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 1,508,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 245,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. M.D.C. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,507,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 170,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $866,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,404.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $5,069,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 119.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 48.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

