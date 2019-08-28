M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $672.00

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $672.00 and traded as high as $674.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $664.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 671.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 678.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

