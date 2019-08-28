Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $26.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 6.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $26,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 72,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 333,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,532. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

