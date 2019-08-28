Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.49, approximately 37,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

