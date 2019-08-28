Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,014. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

