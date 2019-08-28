Maincoin (MNC) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market cap of $330,002.00 and $17,230.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.65 or 0.04879220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,795,322 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

