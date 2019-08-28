Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.06

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 1895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

