Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 101,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of MANU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 29,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $680.82 million, a PE ratio of 120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.63. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,654.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,204,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

