Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,540,700.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,700.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $1,424,900.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $1,445,700.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,585,300.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.