Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.80

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $23.36. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRLN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $284.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $51,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $110,350. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 919.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

