Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.55 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,026. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,346,000 after buying an additional 17,785,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after buying an additional 10,388,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,265,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

