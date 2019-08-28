Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72, 540,431 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 911,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam K. Stern purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 287,537 shares of company stock worth $232,532.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 80.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

