Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,844 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2,526.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

