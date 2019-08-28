Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.