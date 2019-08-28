Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $67,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Donaldson by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donaldson by 97.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $689,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

