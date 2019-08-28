Menta Capital LLC Acquires 4,596 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSII. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 9,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,000.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $53,437.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

