Menta Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Conn’s worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Conn’s by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Miller purchased 11,765 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 89,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,989. Conn’s Inc has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $621.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

