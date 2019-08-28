Menta Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,018 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,076. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

