Menta Capital LLC Buys 6,300 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

