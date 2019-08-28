Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,750 Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFLY. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

In related news, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,315.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 21,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $1,099,027.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $3,862,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ SFLY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $473.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.09 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

