Menta Capital LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Menta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138,628 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,152,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,229,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,009,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,501,000 after acquiring an additional 136,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 7,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

