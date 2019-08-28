Menta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $201,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

PAYX stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. 28,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

