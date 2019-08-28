Menta Capital LLC Takes $719,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 30,197.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 167,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

