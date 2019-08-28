Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.61

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.61 and traded as low as $94.16. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $94.98, with a volume of 256,849 shares changing hands.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.67 ($117.05).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.98 and a 200 day moving average of €94.60.

About Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

