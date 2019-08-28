Mesoblast (MESO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 546.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect Mesoblast to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $449.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

