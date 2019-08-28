MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0030

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $417,980.00 and $39,189.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.07 or 0.04868232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,462,130 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

