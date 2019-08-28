Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.90

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.90 and traded as low as $54.11. Metro shares last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 98,043 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70.

Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

