Metronome Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,410.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006063 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $24.43. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $96,410.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,235,508 coins and its circulating supply is 9,473,384 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.