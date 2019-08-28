Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $992.22 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,960,000 after buying an additional 448,448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000.

Shares of MIK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 2,181,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,024. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.