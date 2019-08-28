Micron Technology’s (MU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.15. 9,981,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,097,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. Voit & Company LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,419,000. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 16,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

