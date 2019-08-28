Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,175 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Skechers USA stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $3,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $7,079,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.