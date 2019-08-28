Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.