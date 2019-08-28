Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,896,000 after acquiring an additional 835,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,039,000 after acquiring an additional 534,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 264,128 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 213,482 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.