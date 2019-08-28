Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 1.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $39,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 105.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 61.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1,772.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Prologis stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

