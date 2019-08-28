Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 12,865 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

