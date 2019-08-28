Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $30.49 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 16,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The company has a market capitalization of $347.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

