Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 358.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $15.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.68. 1,811,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,918. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $409.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $265.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.73.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

