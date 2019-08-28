Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Tower Semiconductor worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

