Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $185.12. 58,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

