Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,660. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

