Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $57.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,094,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,067,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 148.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. 1,744,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,438,193. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.