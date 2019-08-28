Miners’ Reward Token Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $520,019.00 and $462.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

