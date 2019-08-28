Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 778 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after buying an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after buying an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,677,000 after buying an additional 252,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $185.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,887. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

