Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,355,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,894,000 after acquiring an additional 76,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,011 shares of company stock worth $4,575,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,471. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $156.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

