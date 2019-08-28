Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,031,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,308.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,425,000 after buying an additional 85,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 146,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 59,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,148.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.13 per share, with a total value of $78,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

