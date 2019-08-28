Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,001,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,320,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after buying an additional 1,964,977 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 10,503,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

