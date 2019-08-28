Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 817,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

