Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. 56,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,785 shares of company stock worth $39,166,850. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

