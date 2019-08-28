Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,844. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNKN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.